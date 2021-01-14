  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sold $1.9 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: SSD -0.62%

President & CEO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen Winifred Colonias (insider trades) sold 18,941 shares of SSD on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $102.24 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $4.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $100.970000 with a P/E ratio of 23.93 and P/S ratio of 3.60. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 18,941 shares of SSD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $102.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 10,000 shares of SSD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $94.84. The price of the stock has increased by 6.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)