Cigna Corp (CI) President & CEO David Cordani Sold $12.4 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: CI -1.35%

President & CEO of Cigna Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Cordani (insider trades) sold 55,280 shares of CI on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $225 a share. The total sale was $12.4 million.

Cigna Corp operates in the healthcare industry. It provides medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance products. Cigna Corp has a market cap of $79.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $220.780000 with a P/E ratio of 15.46 and P/S ratio of 0.53. The dividend yield of Cigna Corp stocks is 0.02%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cigna Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of CI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $225. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.
  • CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of CI stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $202.63. The price of the stock has increased by 8.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Clinical Officer Steven B Miller sold 8,972 shares of CI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 5.13% since.
  • EVP, HR & Services John M Murabito sold 13,986 shares of CI stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $203.31. The price of the stock has increased by 8.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CI, click here

.

