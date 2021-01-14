Gan (GAN) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Bruce Berman Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Gan (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Bruce Berman (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of GAN on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $24 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

GAN Ltd has a market cap of $838.691 million; its shares were traded at around $24.010000 with and P/S ratio of 16.95.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $22.01. The price of the stock has increased by 9.09% since.

