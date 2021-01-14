  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
HAWKINS, INC. TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JANUARY 28, 2021

January 14, 2021 | About: HWKN +0.46%

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its third quarter ended December 27, 2020 after the market closes on January 28, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 21 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $540 million of revenue in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 700 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/617-8571
[email protected]

