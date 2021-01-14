  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Royal Gold Presenting at the TD Securities Mining Conference

January 14, 2021


Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present virtually at the TD Securities Mining Conference.



Dan Breeze, Vice President Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will present on Thursday, January 28, from 11:10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET (9:10 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. MT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.



Corporate Profile



Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned interests on 189 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at [url="]www.royalgold.com[/url].

