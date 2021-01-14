  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Power Integrations to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results on February 2

January 14, 2021


Power Integrations (Nasdaq: [url="]POWI[/url]) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after market hours on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.



Members of the investment community can [url="]register[/url] for the call by visiting the following link: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F4278028[/url]. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at [url="]%3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Finvestors.power.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url].



About Power Integrations



[url="]Power+Integrations%2C+Inc.[/url] is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit [url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.power.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url].



Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005020/en/


