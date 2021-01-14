  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aspen Technology Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:AZPN +0.31%


Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second-quarter fiscal 2021, ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on January 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.



The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 (domestic) or (678) 509-7573 (international), conference ID code 8443369. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.aspentech.com%2F[/url], and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 8443369, through February 3, 2021.



About AspenTech



Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit [url="]AspenTech.com[/url] to find out more



© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005904/en/


