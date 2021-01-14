  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fastly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:FSLY +0.59%


[url="]Fastly%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Fastly will issue a press release notifying once its quarterly shareholder letter has been posted on its Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fastly.com[/url].



Fastly will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 968-2077 (U.S./Canada) or (236) 714-2139 (International) with conference ID 8627545. A live webcast of the call will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fastly.com[/url].



About Fastly



Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.



