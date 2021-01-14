MetLife Names Merrilee Matchett as Head of Global Customer Service & Operations





MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Merrilee Matchett will join the company as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Customer Service & Operations, effective March 29, 2021. Matchett will report to Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations.





“Merrilee brings a strategic customer-centric approach steeped in process orientation and service excellence to MetLife—all essential to ensuring we are contemporary in delivering remarkable experiences for our customers that differentiate us in the marketplace,” said Pappas.Matchett joins MetLife from Bank of America, where she was responsible for fulfillment and operations for global wealth management, private banking, and institutional and personal retirement businesses supporting more than $3 trillion in client balances. She also was the chairperson of Financial Data Services, LLC, a wholly owned legal entity of Bank of America, responsible for the end-to-end operational support of domestic and offshore mutual funds.Previously, Matchett was the head of Asia servicing and operations for Bank of America’s wholesale banking business, based in Singapore. She also served as the treasury payment operations executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa based in London. Prior to joining Bank of America, she spent six years at Westpac Banking Corporation in Australia.Matchett has been an advocate for diversity and women in financial services throughout her nearly 30-year career and has been recognized with numerous market awards for outstanding service and operations performance.She holds a B.A. in management from the University of Canberra, Australia. Additionally, she is FINRA accredited and licensed to trade and run a broker dealer.MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit [url="]www.metlife.com[/url].

