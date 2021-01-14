  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 21, 2021

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:STX +0.11%


Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) will report fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.



The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investors.seagate.com[/url].



About Seagate



Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting [url="]www.seagate.com[/url] or following us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]YouTube[/url], and subscribing to our [url="]blog[/url].



© 2021 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005058/en/


