Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Additional $18 Million Contract for LCS Hardware

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:NYSE:TDY) announced that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., was awarded an $18 million contract from Northrop Grumman to manufacture four additional Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM) units for the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).
Teledyne Brown Engineering will manufacture, assemble and test the SSMMs at the company’s main facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This is Teledyne’s second award to build the hardware, which initially began under contract in September 2019. Once the systems are complete, they will be integrated with Launch Control Assemblies and other equipment into the modules. Teledyne Brown Engineering, along with Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy, will validate the system using SSMM-specific software and emulators.
The SSMM is a modular weapons system, which fires Longbow Hellfire Missiles and complements the Gun Mission Module (GMM), also manufactured by Teledyne Brown Engineering in Huntsville. These modules provide additional capabilities to the Littoral Combat Ships, which are used for defense against swarming Fast Attack Craft/Fast Inshore Attack Craft (FAC/FIAC), counter-piracy, maritime interdiction, and security missions.
“We are pleased to announce the continuation of our collaboration with Northrop Grumman to deliver state-of-the-art enhancements to our nation’s military,” stated Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering.
Teledyne Brown Engineering has supported this program and its mission for over a decade building Littoral Combat Ship Mission Modules.
About Teledyne Brown Engineering
Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and maritime industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering, visit the website at [url="]www.tbe.com[/url].
About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies' operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies' website at [url="]www.teledyne.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005928/en/