8x8, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021





Date:















January 28, 2021







Time:















2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)







Dial In:















(844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International







Passcode:







3051469







Webcast:







[url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com[/url]









Replay:







(800) 585-8367







Passcode:







3051469





8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 4, 2021.8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit [url="]www.8x8.com[/url], or follow 8x8 on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].

