8x8, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:EGHT


8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.



Date:







January 28, 2021



Time:







2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)



Dial In:







(844) 343-9040 Domestic or (647) 689-5131 International



Passcode:



3051469



Webcast:



https://investors.8x8.com



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 4, 2021.



Replay:



(800) 585-8367



Passcode:



3051469



About 8x8, Inc.



8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005186/en/


