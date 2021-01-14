  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Amalgamated Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 14, 2021 | About: AMAL +3.13%

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (“Amalgamated”) ( AMAL) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released before market open on, Thursday, January 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13714757. The replay will be available until February 4, 2021.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of September 30, 2020, total assets were $6.6 billion, total net loans were $3.6 billion, and total deposits were $6.0 billion. Additionally, as of September 30, 2020, the trust business held $33.1 billion in assets under custody and $14.3 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:
Kylie McKenna
The Levinson Group
[email protected]
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
[email protected]
800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Bank

