Algoma Central Corporation Announces 31% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Corporation (“Algoma” or “the Company”) (TSX: ALC), a leading provider of marine transportation services, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized payment of a quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.17 per common share.

This $0.17 per share dividend represents a 31% increase from the $0.13 dividend paid on December 1, 2020 and is payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2021.

About Algoma Central

Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Waterway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of dry-bulk fleets serving customers internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005915/en/