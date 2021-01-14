Graham Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

[url="]Graham+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2021, before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, January 28, 2021.The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.





Thursday, January 28, 2021





11:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Phone: (201) 689-8560





Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: [url="]www.graham-mfg.com[/url]







A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Thursday, February 4, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13714789, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at [url="]www.graham-mfg.com[/url], where a transcript will also be posted once available.







ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION







Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.







Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, [url="]www.graham-mfg.com[/url], where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.





