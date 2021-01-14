ON Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Financial Results











Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “[url="]Investor+Relations[/url]” section of the company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com.[/url] The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.

















Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is 3795935.







ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: [url="]ON[/url]) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Monday, February 1, 2021.The company will host a conference call at, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: [url="]ON[/url]) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in [url="]automotive%2C+communications%2C+computing%2C+consumer%2C+industrial%2C+medical%2C+aerospace+and+defense+applications[/url]. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com[/url].Follow @onsemi on: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fonsemi[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114006044/en/