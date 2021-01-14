  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ON Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Financial Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NAS:ON +2.43%


ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: [url="]ON[/url]) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Monday, February 1, 2021.



The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on February 1, 2021, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:





  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “[url="]Investor+Relations[/url]” section of the company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com.[/url] The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.






  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (877) 356-3762 (U.S./Canada) or (262) 558-6155 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is 3795935.




About ON Semiconductor



ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: [url="]ON[/url]) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in [url="]automotive%2C+communications%2C+computing%2C+consumer%2C+industrial%2C+medical%2C+aerospace+and+defense+applications[/url]. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com[/url].



Follow @onsemi on Twitter: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fonsemi[/url]



ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114006044/en/


