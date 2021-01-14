  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Meta Financial Group, Inc.Â® to Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 27, 2021

January 14, 2021 | About: CASH +0.52%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ( CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 1904899 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ( CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta Financial Group’s subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., is a financial enablement company that works with innovators to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com or www.metabank.com.

Investor Relations:
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
Director of Investor Relations
605-362-2423
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

