CapStar Announces Appointment of Two New Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) ( CSTR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam DeVane and Valora Gurganious as directors of the Company, effective January 28, 2021. Both will also serve as directors for the Company’s banking subsidiary, CapStar Bank.



“CapStar is fortunate to have an exceptional Board of Directors, and we are honored to welcome Valora and Sam. Each brings diverse experience, unique talent and proven leadership that will help guide and support our strategy, and we look forward to their contributions,” said Denny Bottorff, Chairman of the CapStar Board of Directors.

SAM DeVANE, CPA

With more than three decades of public accounting experience serving clients throughout the southeast, Sam recently retired as Nashville Office Managing Partner of Ernst & Young LLP. He previously served as EY’s Tennessee Markets Leader, and as coordinating partner and lead audit partner for over twenty years. The majority of Sam’s career involved service to clients in the retail and consumer products sector along with numerous manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Dollar General Corporation, Tractor Supply Company and Ryman Hospitality Corporation. He brings extensive technical accounting, corporate governance, major transactions, strategy, process automation, financial reporting, and risk management experience.

A licensed CPA in Tennessee, Sam is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama. Sam has served on several distinguished professional boards, including United Way of Middle Tennessee (Chair of the Nashville Campaign), Junior Achievement (Centennial Leadership Award recipient), Harding Academy (Treasurer), and the University of Alabama President’s Cabinet and Accounting Advisory Board.

VALORA GURGANIOUS, MBA CHBC

Valora serves as Partner and Senior Management Consultant for Knoxville-based DoctorsManagement, LLC, assisting clients in all medical specialties and providing services related to operational efficiency, workflow optimization, compliance, IT, accounting, marketing, and strategic planning. She also advises physicians and hospitals across the country on practice valuation, startup, contract negotiation and transition of ownership. Prior to joining DoctorsManagement, Valora served as Chief Operating Officer for Central Florida Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Melbourne, and as Director and Vice Chair – Finance for Wuesthoff Foundation, a $10 million Florida health system foundation. She also held the position of senior vice president with Fleet Investment Advisors and Putnam Investments in Boston for seven years and is a licensed Business Broker in the state of Florida.

Valora earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business administration from Vanderbilt University and MBA from Harvard Business School. She is a Certified Healthcare Business Consultant and a member of the National Society of Certified Healthcare Business Consultants (NSCHBC) as well as Executive Women International (EWI). A dynamic and accomplished speaker, Valora uses her expertise to deliver strategic healthcare and financial lectures at medical conferences across the country.

ABOUT CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.02 billion, total loans of $1.91 billion, total deposits of $2.62 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $333.9 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

