HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Fourth Quarter 2020

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:HMLP -0.86% OSL:HLNG -0.5%

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $0.44 per unit for the common units. The distribution corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.76 per unit.

The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on February 12, 2021 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on January 29, 2021.

The Partnership also announced that the Board declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on February 16, 2021 to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on February 08, 2021.

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 8.5 years plus options as of December 31, 2020.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Contact:

The IGB Group, Bryan Degnan, +1 (646) 673-9701 / Leon Berman, +1 (212) 477-8438
Knut Johan Arnholdt, VP IR and Strategy, +47 922 59 131

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-cash-distributions-for-the-fourth-quarter-2020-301208877.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


