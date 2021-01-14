  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:DRH +0.8%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday, February 24th, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Thursday, February 25th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 9379244. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through March 4th, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 9379244. A replay of the call will also be available on the Internet at www.drhc.com for one week.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301208834.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)