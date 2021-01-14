SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STPK, FIII, JWS and BRPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stem Inc. ("Stem"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly traded company. If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/stpk/

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Electric Last Mile, Inc. ("ELMI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIII will acquire ELMI through a reverse merger that will result in ELMI becoming a publicly listed company. If you own FIII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/fiii/

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JWS will acquire Cano through a reverse merger that will result in Cano becoming a publicly traded company. If you own JWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jws/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/brpa/

