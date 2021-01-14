Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.3 million compared to sales of $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the current quarter was $488,527, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We continue to see strong demand from the DIY and pet product sectors which is elevating our brand and market presence. We feel the pandemic has bolstered our market penetration and accelerated our strategic campaign to rebrand our products to connect directly with consumers and expand our presence in more sales channels" said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "Even though the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, we remain committed to this strategy in fiscal 2021."

As of November 30, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $5.8 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and LIFETIME POST™ systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



November 30,

2020

August 31,

2020











ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,839,952

$ 3,801,037 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)

4,246,957



6,274,426 Inventory, net of allowance of $65,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)

9,421,159



9,198,146 Prepaid expenses

839,873



1,036,128











Total current assets

20,347,941



20,309,737











Property, plant and equipment, net

3,101,343



2,967,565











Intangible assets, net

599



659











Total assets $ 23,449,883

$ 23,277,961











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 974,176

$ 1,095,061 Current portion of notes payable

415,988



342,326 Income taxes payable

219,636



40,596 Accrued liabilities

1,682,324



2,016,300











Total current liabilities

3,292,124



3,494,283











Long-term liabilities









Notes payable (note 8)

264,719



338,381











Deferred tax liability

56,168



96,952











Total liabilities

3,613,011



3,929,616











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)

821,284



821,284 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

18,396,881



17,908,354











Total stockholders' equity

19,836,872



19,348,345











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,449,883

$ 23,277,961

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2020

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019











SALES $ 10,316,284

$ 7,055,178











COST OF SALES

7,353,385



5,006,835











GROSS PROFIT

2,962,899



2,048,343











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

694,628



649,010 Depreciation and amortization

50,529



48,148 Wages and employee benefits

1,593,959



1,362,059















2,339,116



2,059,217











Income from operations

623,783



(10,874)











OTHER ITEMS









Interest and other income

3,000



11,615











Income before income taxes

626,783



741











Income tax expense

(138,256)



(7,362)











Net income (loss) $ 488,527

$ (6,621)











Basic earnings per common share $ 0.14

$ (0.00)











Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.14

$ (0.00)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

3,481,162



3,971,282 Diluted

3,481,162



3,971,282

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended November 30, 2020

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ 488,527

$ (6,621) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

50,529



48,148 Deferred income taxes

(40,784)



(14,101)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

2,027,469



671,926 (Increase) in inventory

(223,013)



(902,321) Decrease in note receivable

-



200 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

196,255



(175,276) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(454,861)



(297,730) Decrease in prepaid income taxes

-



21,464 Increase in income taxes payable

179,040



-











Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities

2,223,162



(654,311)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(184,247)



(28,750)











Net cash used in investing activities

(184,247)



(28,750)











Net increase (decrease) in cash

2,038,915



(683,061)











Cash, beginning of period

3,801,037



9,652,310











Cash, end of period $ 5,839,952

$ 8,969,249

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.