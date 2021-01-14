  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vista Outdoor to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:VSTO +2.93%

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 14, 2021

ANOKA, Minn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host its investor conference call on third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 719-457-0820, and the confirmation code is 6195050. The recording will be available for one month after the call.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com, follow us on Twitter and follow us on Facebook.

Media Contact
Fred Ferguson
(571) 457-9082
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Kelly Reisdorf
(763) 433-1028
[email protected]r.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301208406.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.


