607th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:O +0.09%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 607th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2345 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.814 per share, is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for February's dividend is January 29, 2021.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 607 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


