  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:CPF +3.06%

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Jan. 14, 2021

HONOLULU, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings on January 27, 2021, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on January 27, 2021.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Central Pacific Financial Corp.)

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through February 27, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10151516) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301208887.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)