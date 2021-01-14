  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NOW SELLING: Three New Home Communities in Michigan

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS +0.71%

Explore new homes by Century Complete in Burton, Corunna and Davison

PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of three new communities in Michigan, selling in desirable locations like Burton, Corunna and Davison. All three communities are offered through the company's Century Complete brand—a pioneer in online homebuying, with an online "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for homebuyers to quickly find and purchase an affordable new home. Collectively, the communities will feature a variety of single- and two-story single-family homes, starting from the upper $100s.

Two-story floor plan by Century Complete, new home builder in Michigan

NEW COMMUNITIES AND LOCATIONS

Burton, Michigan:

  • Burton Estates

Corunna, Michigan:

  • Corunna Estates

Davison, Michigan:

  • Fox Run Estates

Look for updates on Michigan communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Michigan.

NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Burton Estates in Burton
Now selling from the upper $100s!

  • Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements
  • 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Convenient location in Genesee County, with quick access to Flint and the Detroit Metro area—as well as Burton city parks, golf courses, trails and more

Corunna Estates in Corunna
Now selling from the upper $100s!

  • Two-story new homes with unfinished basements
  • 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Located near N. Shiawassee Street and Highway 21, with quick access to shopping, outdoor recreation and routes to nearby Owosso and Flint

Fox Run Estates in Davison
Now selling from the low $200s!

  • Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements and brick siding
  • 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, up to 2,009 square feet
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, brick siding and more included
  • Prime location near outdoor recreation—like the Black Creek Nature Trail and Copper Ridge Golf Club—with easy access to Flint

Sales Studio:
41210 Bridge Street
Novi, MI 48375
248.621.2895

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-three-new-home-communities-in-michigan-301208911.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


