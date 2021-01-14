  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
EPAM Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 14, 2021 | About: NYSE:EPAM +2.13%

PR Newswire

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.)

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways:

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.epam.com or by dialing +1 (844) 707-0662 or +1 (703) 318-2250 (outside of the U.S.) and providing the conference ID: 4899490.

A replay will be available at https://investors.epam.com or by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 4899490. The replay will be available starting on February 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET until February 25, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301208867.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.


