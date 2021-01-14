Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 25, 2021

RENO, Nev. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.

Participants should dial (833) 665-0647, or (914) 987-7309 for international callers, and enter Conference ID 5039038 approximately 10 minutes before the call start time. The call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.

A recording of the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is one of the largest gaming-entertainment companies in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

