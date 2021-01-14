SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPOE, VSPR, ACAM and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V ("IPOE" or the "Company") (NYSE: IPOE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held financial services platform Social Finance, Inc. ("SoFi"). If you own IPOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ipoe/

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held The HydraFacial Company ("HydraFacial"). Under the terms of the agreement, VSPR will acquire HydraFacial through a reverse merger that will result in HydraFacial becoming a publicly traded company. If you own VSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vspr/

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz"). Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company. If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

