Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $7.6 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: DELL +2.84%

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of DELL on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $76.22 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $54.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.250000 with a P/E ratio of 23.02 and P/S ratio of 0.60. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $76.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.
  • COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 115,121 shares of DELL stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.35% since.
  • General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of DELL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Steven H Price sold 273,136 shares of DELL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DELL, click here

