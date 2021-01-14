  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) EVP Sales and Services Paul T Johnson Sold $1.4 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: VCRA +2.57%

EVP Sales and Services of Vocera Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul T Johnson (insider trades) sold 32,077 shares of VCRA on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $43.62 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Vocera Communications Inc is a provider of secure, integrated, intelligent communication solutions, focused on empowering mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments. Vocera Communications Inc has a market cap of $1.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.750000 with and P/S ratio of 7.53. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Vocera Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of VCRA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $43.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of VCRA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $43.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Howard E Janzen sold 7,000 shares of VCRA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $43.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.66% since.
  • EVP Sales and Services Paul T Johnson sold 32,077 shares of VCRA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $43.62. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.
  • Director Sharon O'keefe sold 8,000 shares of VCRA stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $41.4. The price of the stock has increased by 8.09% since.

