1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin Sold $7.6 million of Shares

Chair, CEO and President of 1life Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amir Dan Rubin (insider trades) sold 185,457 shares of ONEM on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $41.23 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $5.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.640000 with and P/S ratio of 14.36. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 1Life Healthcare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 577,099 shares of ONEM stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $42.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 337,444 shares of ONEM stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $43.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Bjorn B Thaler sold 40,500 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $40.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Holmes Kalen sold 31,915 shares of ONEM stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $40.35. The price of the stock has increased by 5.68% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $43.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.2% since.

Director David P Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of ONEM stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $39.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.22% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of ONEM stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $38.15. The price of the stock has increased by 11.77% since.

