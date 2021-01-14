  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP and CFO Christopher J. Senner Sold $750,000 of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: EXEL -2.42%

EVP and CFO of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J. Senner (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of EXEL on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $25 a share. The total sale was $750,000.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $7.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.780000 with a P/E ratio of 49.53 and P/S ratio of 7.80.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of EXEL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of EXEL stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has increased by 17.03% since.
  • EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of EXEL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $20.01. The price of the stock has increased by 18.84% since.

