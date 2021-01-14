  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) President and CEO Amit Munshi Sold $1.1 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: ARNA +2.87%

President and CEO of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amit Munshi (insider trades) sold 14,877 shares of ARNA on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $75.12 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, to address unmet medical needs. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $4.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.560000 with and P/S ratio of 1278.75. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of ARNA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $75.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.24% since.

