  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $81.8 million of Shares

January 14, 2021 | About: TTD -1.29%

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 101,912 shares of TTD on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $802.6 a share. The total sale was $81.8 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $36.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $775.300000 with a P/E ratio of 265.50 and P/S ratio of 51.42. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $815.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.91% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 70,883 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $796.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 101,912 shares of TTD stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $802.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.
  • President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of TTD stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $942.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of TTD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $803.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $958.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.1% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 31,049 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $934.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)