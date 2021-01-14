The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) President and CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sold $81.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Terry Green (insider trades) sold 101,912 shares of TTD on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $802.6 a share. The total sale was $81.8 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $36.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $775.300000 with a P/E ratio of 265.50 and P/S ratio of 51.42. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $815.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.91% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 70,883 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $796.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of TTD stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $942.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of TTD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $949.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of TTD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $803.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $958.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.1% since.

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 31,049 shares of TTD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $934.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 17% since.

