Impinj Inc (PI) CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Impinj Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Ph.d. Diorio (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of PI on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $55.1 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Impinj Inc provides radio frequency identification solutions. The company's software includes - ItemSense. Impinj Inc has a market cap of $1.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.780000 with and P/S ratio of 8.92. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Impinj Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 39,280 shares of PI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $51.96. The price of the stock has increased by 9.28% since.

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 4,803 shares of PI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $54.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of PI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $44.82. The price of the stock has increased by 26.68% since.

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of PI stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 26.18% since.

