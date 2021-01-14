  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Southstone Reports Resignation of Director

January 14, 2021 | About: TSXV:SML +20%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) announces that Kevin Gallagher has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Gallagher for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director since his appointment in 2014 and wishes him well in the future.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


