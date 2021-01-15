Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer Sold $17 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin R Sayer (insider trades) sold 47,022 shares of DXCM on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $360.81 a share. The total sale was $17 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. DexCom Inc has a market cap of $33.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $352.080000 with a P/E ratio of 145.49 and P/S ratio of 18.54. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with DexCom Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 47,022 shares of DXCM stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $360.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of DXCM stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $375. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.11% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DXCM stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $366.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DXCM stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $355.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.93% since.

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DXCM stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $359.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

EVP Chief Commercial Officer Richard Doubleday sold 1,110 shares of DXCM stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $359.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DXCM, click here