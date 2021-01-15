  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Orthocell Receives US Market Clearance

January 15, 2021 | About: ASX:OCC +27.17%


Australian-based regenerative medicine company, [url="]Orthocell+Ltd[/url] (ASX:OCC, “Orthocell” or the “Company”), has achieved US 510k clearance to market and supply its collagen medical device Striate+TM in the US dental bone and tissue regeneration market.



Orthocell Managing Director, Paul Anderson, said:“US approval is a significant inflection point for our Company, and we are now primed to partner and distribute this product. I look forward to working with our leading dental surgeons to introduce the new global brand, Striate+TM – previously branded as CelGro® dental – to make a meaningful impact in the US market.”



The US 510(k) clearance now allows Orthocell to supply Striate+TM in the US dental bone and tissue regeneration market, estimated at US$500 million per annum1. The Company will now pursue negotiations with multi-national dental companies for US marketing and distribution rights, with Orthocell to retain manufacturing of the finished product.



Striate+TM has been approved for use in dental bone and tissue regeneration procedures including, but not limited to, dental bone defect repair, augmentation around dental implants in immediate and delayed extraction sockets and guided tissue regeneration procedures in intrabony periodontal defects.



Leading US dental surgeon, Dr Pamela Ray, said: “Striate+TM has exceptional handling qualities - when manipulating, it remains dimensionally stable and unrolls easily back to the original size. It has great tensile strength and does not deform when hydrated. I am excited by this innovative product and its potential. I believe it will assist with improving patient outcomes and I look forward to working with the team at Orthocell as it enters the US market.”



The 510(k) clearance follows the Company’s application submitted to the FDA in May 2020. The FDA determined that, for the indications above, Orthocell's Striate+ is substantially equivalent to a predicate device and can therefore market Striate+ in the US. Striate+ has, based on surgeon feedback, distinct advantages over other similar products and may assist surgeons to deliver improved patient outcomes through superior handling characteristics, tissue integration qualities and improved bone healing.



With US, EU and Australian market approval achieved and key opinion leaders (KOLs) actively engaging with the program, Orthocell is well positioned to secure a distribution partner and establish Striate+TM as the best-in-class dental resorbable collagen membrane.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114006090/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)