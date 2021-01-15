Alpha Growth PLC Announces BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund Year End Results

Life Settlement specialist Alpha Growth announces year end results of BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund managed by the Group

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Alpha Growth Plc (LSE:ALGW)(OTCQB:ALPGF), the financial services specialist in the growing Senior Life Settlement ("SLS") asset class, is pleased to announce the year end results for its BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund (the "Fund") investing in SLS.

On a net basis, the Fund produced a 2020 calendar year return of 10.63% and a 13.71% total return since inception, September 2019.

Alpha continues to actively market to registered investment advisors in the US and to look at supplementing the direct outreach with virtual events in the US that showcase the Fund.

With its December listing on the OTCQB, Alpha intends to closely coordinate the US marketing of the Fund with greater reference to the Company so US investors are able to follow the holding company of the General Partner and Investment Manager of the Fund as well. The Directors believe that this will expand the interest of US investors in the Company's shares.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

For more information, please visit www.algwplc.com or contact the following:

Alpha Growth Plc +44 (0) 20 3959 8600 Gobind Sahney, Executive Chairman [email protected] Pello Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7710 9610 Mark Treharne [email protected] BlackOak Alpha Growth Funds +1 949-326-9799 Austin King, Investor Relations [email protected]

About Alpha Growth Plc

Specialist in Longevity Assets

Alpha Growth Plc is a financial advisory business providing specialist consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity assets. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth Group has a unique position in the longevity asset services and investment business, as a listed entity with global reach. The Group's strategy is to expand its advisory and business services via acquisitions and joint ventures in the UK and the US to attain commercial scale and provide holistic solutions to alternative institutional investors who are in need of specialised skills and unique access to deploy their financial resource in longevity assets. www.algwplc.com.

SLS Assets and Non-correlation

A SLS refers to the sale of an existing life insurance policy to a third party for a cash payment. Such a payment will be in excess of the policy's surrender value, but less than its face value. After the sale, the purchaser becomes the policy's beneficiary and assumes payment of its premiums. There are many reasons why policy holders may choose to sell their life insurance policies and sales are usually only undertaken when the insured person doesn't have a known life-threatening illness. The SLS provides individuals with policies the option to realise value from an asset under a regulated transaction. As a longevity asset, the SLS is non-correlated to the real estate, equity capital and commodity markets. Its value is a function of time because as time passes the value gets closer to the face value of the policy. Hence creating a steady increase in the net asset value of the investment. This makes it highly attractive to investors wishing to counteract volatility within an investment portfolio and add yield.

Note: The Company only advises on and manages SLS Assets that originate in the USA where the SLS market is highly regulated.

About BlackOak Alpha Growth Fund

The Fund was established by two highly experienced longevity asset management companies. The Fund invests in life settlements, is a Cayman LP with a tax efficient Master/Feeder structure in an open-ended format with quarterly redemptions. The Fund seeks to provide well-diversified, non-correlated returns. The Fund aims to achieve this objective through the acquisition of secondary and tertiary Life Settlement policies that will be structured and purchased to mitigate longevity risk and other investment and business risks and where the Company's expertise can add value.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Alpha Growth PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: