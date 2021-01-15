  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Samsung and Bambuser launch #LiveAtSamsung - releasing new flagship Galaxy S21 in unique partnership with Aftonbladet and Halebop

January 15, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BSKZF +0% OSTO:BUSER -4.14%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful partnership for a handful of regional live shopping events over the past six months, Samsung and Bambuser announce today the launch #LiveAtSamsung - an interactive broadcast concept first of its kind, allowing simulcast between brand, retail, and media.

At #LiveAtSamsung, viewers will meet knowledgeable experts and beloved ambassadors in exclusive live experiences filled with exciting surprises and offers that one simply does not want to miss. Powered by Bambuser's proprietary technology, viewers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Samsung experts and purchase products in real-time online both at Samsung.se and Halebop.se.

The world premiere of #LiveAtSamsung kicks off tonight, Friday 15th January 2021, at 18:00 CET, in connection with when Samsung releases its new flagship lineup for the new Galaxy S21 in Sweden. In an interactive live shopping broadcast hosted by Måns Zelmerlöw and Dasha Girine, viewers will also get a closer look at Samsung's latest epic products from yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked.

The launch event of the Galaxy S21 is world-unique, as it will be broadcast on three platforms simultaneously - also known as a simulcast. This is the first time that Live Video Shopping is used by a brand, a media outlet, and a retailer - at the same time. In addition to viewers being able to follow and interact from Samsung.com, the event will also be available on Aftonbladet.se, Sweden's largest online news provider with 3.8 million unique readers and 36 million page views every day, as well as Halebop.se, one of Sweden's largest mobile operators and part of TeliaCompany. Aftonbladet's readers will be able to interact and shop frictionlessly via Samsung's webshop, while Halebop's customers will enjoy Halebop's brand and e-commerce experience from start to end.

In addition to the Nordic countries, Bambuser's Live Video Shopping is planned to be rolled out to new Samsung markets in the near future.

Krister Karjalainen, Digital Director at Samsung Electronics Nordic said: "In an ever-changing digital world, brands need to drive innovation; therefore, we are thrilled to announce our #LiveAtSamsung concept together with Bambuser, Halebop, and Aftonbladet. The retail world, as we know it is transforming and with the #LiveAtSamsung concept we are adding entertainment to social commerce and making online shopping more engaging. It's important for us to deliver a seamless shopping experience, regardless of where and when consumers decide to shop."

Maryam Ghahremani, Chief Executive Officer at Bambuser said: "Samsung is a global market leader who continues to be at the forefront of the technology revolution and we at Bambuser are very proud to partner up with them on pushing the boundaries of how to produce and distribute live video shopping experiences around the world."

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani
CEO Bambuser
[email protected]
+46 8 400 160 02

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/samsung-and-bambuser-launch--liveatsamsung---releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership,c3268243

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-and-bambuser-launch-liveatsamsung--releasing-new-flagship-galaxy-s21-in-unique-partnership-with-aftonbladet-and-halebop-301209150.html

SOURCE Bambuser


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)