Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sold $764,956 of Shares

CFO of Regenxbio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vittal Vasista (insider trades) sold 15,293 shares of RGNX on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $50.02 a share. The total sale was $764,956.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Regenxbio Inc has a market cap of $2.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.950000 with and P/S ratio of 13.19. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regenxbio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of RGNX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $48.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of RGNX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $50.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of RGNX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $49.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

CFO Vittal Vasista sold 24,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Oper. & Tech. Officer Curran Simpson sold 13,312 shares of RGNX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

Chief Legal Officer Patrick J. Christmas sold 21,500 shares of RGNX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $48.14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.

Chief Oper. & Tech. Officer Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of RGNX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $50.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RGNX, click here