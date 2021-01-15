Pinterest Inc (PINS) Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F Benjamin Silbermann Sold $20.7 million of Shares

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Benjamin Silbermann (insider trades) sold 280,000 shares of PINS on 01/14/2021 at an average price of $73.94 a share. The total sale was $20.7 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $43.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.960000 with and P/S ratio of 29.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 280,000 shares of PINS stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $73.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.03% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.59% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $72.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $70.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $70.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 102,214 shares of PINS stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $67.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of PINS stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,615 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $70.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of PINS stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $69.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PINS, click here