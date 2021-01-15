James Hardie Industries Announces Debt Reduction

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world’s #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announced that it has made a voluntary redemption of its 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2025 with a payment of US$410 million in principal and call premium. As a result of this redemption, the Company reduced its long-term gross debt balance from approximately US$1.3 billion, as of September 30, 2020, to approximately US$900 million, aligned with the Company’s previously announced plans to reduce gross debt by US$400 million by the end of fiscal year 2021. Following the repayment, which was funded with cash on hand, the Company has liquidity in excess of US$600 million, including cash plus availability on its undrawn credit facility.

“This debt pay down represents another step forward in the execution of our strategy since calendar 2019 to transform James Hardie into a high-performing, world-class organization,” stated James Hardie CFO, Jason Miele. “Today's announcement reflects the continuation of exceptional cash generation from our consistent improvement in LEAN manufacturing initiatives, profitable sales growth, and supply chain integration with customers. Cash interest expense savings are expected to approximate US$20 million on an annualized basis. We are excited to begin calendar 2021 with a flexible balance sheet and a solid liquidity position to further invest in our strategic initiatives while continually improving returns for shareholders.”

