Vélizy-Villacoublay and London, January 15, 2021

Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis

“Stellantis, A World Leader in Sustainable Mobility”

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will host a digital press conference celebrating the formation of Stellantis to be followed by a media Q&A, Tuesday, January, 19th

·9:40 a.m. EST/3:40 p.m. CET – Digital Press Conference and Media Q&A Session

Webcast Link

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/

Languages available: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

Conference Call (English only) for Q&A session

Brazil: +55 11 4700 3774

China: 4001 200558

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Italy: +39 06 83360400

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

U.S.: +1 212 999 6659

For any other countries, please dial one of these phone numbers



Please note that the Q&A session will be conducted in English.



For TV and Radio: broadcast quality connection will be also available (on demand).

Following the press conference, a replay website will be available.

Background:

Saturday, January 16, 2021, the FCA and Groupe PSA merger will be formally completed.



Monday, January 18, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the Euronext in Paris and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan.



Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Stellantis common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The is closed on January 18 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

# # # #

For further information:

FCA



Groupe PSA Shawn Morgan: +1 248 760 2621

[email protected]







Claudio D’Amico: +39 334 7107828

[email protected] Karine Douet: +33 6 61 64 03 83 [email protected]







Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96

[email protected]











About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars , Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

