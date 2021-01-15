Signature Bank to Host 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call

[url="]Signature+Bank[/url] (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review results of its 2020 fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. Signature Bank’s financial results will be released prior to market open on Thursday, January 21, 2021.President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo and Senior Executive Vice President - Corporate and Business Development Eric R. Howell will host the conference call. All participants should dial 866-359-8135 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID #4079502. International callers should dial 901-300-3484. To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at [url="]www.signatureny.com[/url], click on “[url="]Investor+Information[/url],” "[url="]Quarterly+Results%2FConference+Calls[/url]" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter conference ID #4079502. The replay will be available from approximately 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, January 24, 2021.[url="]Signature+Bank[/url] (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with [url="]36+private+client+offices[/url] throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank, with $63.8 billion in assets, is one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits). Deposits as of September 30, 2020 reached $54.3 billion.Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. [url="]Signet%26trade%3B[/url] allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signatureny.com[/url].

