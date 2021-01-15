  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

2021 Corporate Calendar

January 15, 2021 | About: RACE -2.49%

Maranello (Italy), 15 January 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (the “Company”) (/MTA: RACE) announced today the following corporate calendar for year 20211:

Earnings Releases

2 February 2021 - Group results for 4th quarter and full-year 2020
4 May 2021 - Group results for 1st quarter 2021
2 August 2021 - Group results for 2nd quarter 2021
2 November 2021 - Group results for 3rd quarter 2021


A conference call for financial analysts is also planned on the date of each earnings release. Listen only live webcasts of the presentations as well as related materials will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2020 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 2021.

The 2021 corporate calendar is available on the Company’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com).

[1] The Calendar is consistent with the Company’s practice of providing quarterly financial information.

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDQ1MDk5MCM0MDA4NTI2MzkjMjAxOT
cbe28464-7a4c-4658-91f8-afd654f6ff4b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)