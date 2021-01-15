  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
LyondellBasell to Discuss Fourth-Quarter Results on Friday, January 29, 2021

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:LYB +1.78%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, January 29, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, January 29, 2021
11:00 a.m. EST
Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
United States: 1-800-475-8402
United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334
Netherlands: 0800-020-1250
Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST January 29 until February 28. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-800-846-0305
Toll: 1-402-998-0543
Passcode: 6541

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named for the third consecutive year to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-results-on-friday-january-29-2021-301209136.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


