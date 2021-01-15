  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2020 Distributions

January 15, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2020 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon's fourth quarter 2020 common stock dividend of $1.30 per share was declared on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2020 which is payable on January 22, 2021. Pursuant to relevant U.S. tax rules, the dividend is taxable to our shareholders as part of their 2020 dividend income as shown in the table below.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG







% of


Record 2/14/20

Record 7/10/20

Record 10/9/20

Record 12/24/20


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 2/28/20

Pmt 7/24/20

Pmt 10/23/20

Pmt 1/22/21

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 2.100000

$ 1.300000

$ 1.300000

$ 1.300000

$ 6.000000


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 2.044626

$ 1.265721

$ 1.265721

$ 1.265721

$ 5.841789

97.4%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.160171

$ 0.099153

$ 0.099153

$ 0.099153

$ 0.457630


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution

$ 0.055374

$ 0.034279

$ 0.034279

$ 0.034279

$ 0.158211

2.6%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.005739

$ 0.003553

$ 0.003553

$ 0.003553

$ 0.016398


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -









Section 199A Dividends (1)

$ 1.884455

$ 1.166568

$ 1.166568

$ 1.166568

$ 5.384159









Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ







% of


Record 3/17/20

Record 6/16/20

Record 9/16/20

Record 12/17/20


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/20

Pmt 6/30/20

Pmt 9/30/20

Pmt 12/31/20

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.019270

$ 1.019270

$ 1.019270

$ 1.019270

$ 4.077080

97.4%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.079847

$ 0.079847

$ 0.079847

$ 0.079847

$ 0.319388


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution

$ 0.027605

$ 0.027605

$ 0.027605

$ 0.027605

$ 0.110420

2.6%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.002861

$ 0.002861

$ 0.002861

$ 0.002861

$ 0.011444


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -









Section 199A Dividends (1)

$ 0.939423

$ 0.939423

$ 0.939423

$ 0.939423

$ 3.757692









Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers. Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

