M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:MHO +1.41%

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast



When:

February 2, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact:

Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc., [email protected], or 614-418-8011




Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc., [email protected], or 614-418-8225

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 125,500 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes) and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-webcast-301206646.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.


